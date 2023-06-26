Colo. Justices To Review If Harassment Blunts Eviction Case

By Thy Vo (June 26, 2023, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The Colorado Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a tenant's case alleging her landlord filed for eviction as retaliation after she refused to have sex with him, which she argues is a violation of state housing law that should act as an affirmative defense against the eviction....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS