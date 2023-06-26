Rep. Waters Wants Treasury, SEC Insight On Crypto Bill

By Aislinn Keely (June 26, 2023, 6:57 PM EDT) -- U.S. Representative Maxine Waters, D-Calif., has solicited opinions from federal regulators on House Republicans' recently unveiled cryptocurrency framework, asking officials Friday to submit written commentary on the draft legislation's impact along with any recommendations or changes to existing law beyond the scope of the bill....

