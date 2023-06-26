Dechert, Shearman Rep On MedTech's $370M SPAC Merger

By Renee Hickman (June 26, 2023, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Chinese medical technology company Baird Medical and special-purpose acquisition company ExcelFin said Monday they would combine to take Baird public at a value of $370 million, in a deal guided by legal advisers Dechert and Shearman & Sterling....

