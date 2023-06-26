Oregon Consumer Data Privacy Bill Heads To Governor's Desk

By Allison Grande (June 26, 2023, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Oregon is on the brink of becoming the latest state to enact comprehensive data privacy legislation, with the state legislature overwhelmingly advancing a "long-awaited" measure that would give consumers more access to and control over their personal, biometric and other sensitive data. ...

