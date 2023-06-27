Lordstown Motors Hits Ch. 11, Launches Suit Against Foxconn

By Jeff Montgomery (June 27, 2023, 9:58 AM EDT) -- Electric truck maker Lordstown Motors Corp. and its affiliates have sputtered into Chapter 11 in Delaware, aiming for a strategic asset sale while pursuing an 11-count bankruptcy adversary suit alleging billions in damages against Foxconn EV Technology Inc., its Taiwan-based parent Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., and others....

