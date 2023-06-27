Drilling Gear Maker Wants Out Of Texas High Court IP Suit

By Tom Lotshaw (June 27, 2023, 5:34 PM EDT) -- An Indian company that makes oil and gas drilling products is asking the Texas Supreme Court to find it doesn't have enough of a presence in the Lone Star State to face a rival's trade secret claims over products sold by its Houston subsidiary....

