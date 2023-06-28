DePuy Wins Pa. Spinal IP Infringement Case Mid-Trial

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 28, 2023, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has granted summary judgment mid-trial in favor of DePuy Synthes in a case in which inventor Dr. Mark Barry accused the Johnson & Johnson unit of infringing his spinal alignment patent....

