3rd Circ. Mulls Rutgers' Ability To Mandate COVID Vax

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 27, 2023, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Counsel for a group of Rutgers University students told the Third Circuit on Tuesday that the school did not have the authority to require its students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to attend classes, calling the policy unconstitutional because of the vaccine's "experimental" nature....

