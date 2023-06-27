Conn. Justices Won't Set Range For Emotional Damages

By Brian Steele (June 27, 2023, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court declined Tuesday to increase the $15,000 in damages awarded to a complainant who alleged that her neighbor violated her civil rights through racist taunts and threats, finding that its precedent did not establish an acceptable range for emotional distress claims....

