Most Large US Cos. Report Scope 3 Emissions, Study Finds

By Sarah Jarvis (June 27, 2023, 9:17 PM EDT) -- As companies await movement on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's climate disclosure proposal, nearly two-thirds of the 500 biggest public companies in the country already voluntarily disclose the controversial "Scope 3" emissions in some fashion, according to a report released Tuesday....

