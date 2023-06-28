MS-13 Death Threats Don't Merit Mom's Asylum, 8th Circ. Says

By Micah Danney (June 28, 2023, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A woman who said she fled Honduras with her three children after MS-13 gang members killed her partner and threatened to kill her is not entitled to asylum because the threats did not amount to persecution, the Eighth Circuit ruled....

