Florida Won't Use 'Next Generation' Bar Exam In 2026

By Madison Arnold (June 27, 2023, 4:26 PM EDT) -- Aspiring lawyers who sit for the Florida bar exam in 2026 will not take the NextGen bar exam set to debut that year, the Florida Board of Bar Examiners said in announcing that the Sunshine State will continue using the Multistate Bar Exam for that test....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS