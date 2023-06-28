New Orleans Saints, Pelicans To Arbitrate Worker's Vax Suit

By Emmy Freedman (June 28, 2023, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A former employee of New Orleans' professional NFL and NBA teams told a Louisiana federal judge that she has agreed to arbitrate her claims that she was wrongfully fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine because of her medical condition and religious beliefs....

