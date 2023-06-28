Del. Justices Mull 'Acquiescence' Role In Deal Challenge

By Jeff Montgomery (June 28, 2023, 4:19 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Morgan Stanley-controlled XRI Investments LLC urged Delaware's Supreme Court on Wednesday to uphold a lower court finding that the LLC's rules incurably voided a member's unapproved, $3.5 million equity transfer, regardless of acquiescence claims or the far larger windfall ultimately swept back....

