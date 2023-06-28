Bamboo Cos. Want $2.2M In Fees After $1.5M Trial Win In Del.

By Rose Krebs (June 28, 2023, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Bamboo flooring maker Easoon USA LLC and manufacturer Dasso International Inc. are seeking $2.2 million in attorney and expert fees following a $1.5 million damages win in patent infringement and trade secrets litigation against rival Moso and three former Easoon executives....

