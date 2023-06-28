Navajo Legislation Would Recognize Same-Sex Marriages

By Crystal Owens (June 28, 2023, 7:27 PM EDT) -- A Navajo Nation Council delegate has introduced legislation that would recognize same-sex marriages on the reservation, which would make the nearly 400,000-member tribe one of only about 40 Native American governments to do so in the last decade as elders look to balance modern sensibilities and cultural traditions....

