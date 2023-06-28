Workers Get Initial OK In Coke Bottler's $3M Kronos Hack Deal

By Abby Wargo (June 28, 2023, 2:22 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge gave initial approval to a $3 million settlement between a Coca-Cola bottling company and thousands of employees alleging they were shorted wages during an outage in the company's Kronos timekeeping system, finding it will likely clear the bar for final approval....

