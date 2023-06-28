Ute Tribe Wants Manager Sanctioned In Contract Row

By Madeline Lyskawa (June 28, 2023, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The Ute Indian Tribe urged a Utah federal judge to sanction its former minerals manager in their ongoing contract dispute for failing to comply with an injunction blocking him from taking any action in a related state court case by affirmatively opposing the tribe's motion to dismiss....

