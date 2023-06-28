Ex-Robb Leonard Atty Suspended Over Erie Discovery Deceit

By James Boyle (June 28, 2023, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has accepted a Pittsburgh attorney's agreement to have his law license suspended for two years after an investigation showed he failed to provide discovery on behalf of his clients and falsified documents while practicing at Robb Leonard Mulvihill....

