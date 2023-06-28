Morgan Lewis Brings On Winston & Strawn M&A Pros In Calif.

By Emily Johnson (June 28, 2023, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP has added a pair of former Winston & Strawn LLP attorneys — including the onetime head of that firm's corporate practice in Northern California — to its Silicon Valley office, bolstering its capabilities in mergers and acquisitions, the firm announced on Wednesday....

