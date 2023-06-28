2 SPAC Mergers In Trouble After Alleged Contract Breaches

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (June 28, 2023, 4:01 PM EDT) -- One planned merger between a special-purpose acquisition company and a Canadian energy business is on the verge of being terminated since the SPAC alleged a breach of contract, and another deal has been canceled altogether and could lead to legal action over accusations the target violated their agreement....

