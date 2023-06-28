Printers Union Sues Teamsters In DC Court Over Expulsion

By MJ Koo (June 28, 2023, 7:30 PM EDT) -- A printers union tied up in arbitration challenging its expulsion from the International Brotherhood of Teamsters has hit the larger union with a suit in D.C. federal court, arguing the IBT can't continue to assert its authority over the locals it unilaterally seeks to shed, saying the disaffiliation effectively proceeded when the printers union dropped its challenge last month....

