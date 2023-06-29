Sig Sauer Must Face $30M Pistol Defect Suit In NC

By Mike Curley (June 29, 2023, 1:36 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge won't let Sig Sauer Inc. escape a $30 million suit alleging one of its pistols went off on its own and injured its owner, saying even though neither the plaintiff nor Sig Sauer are based in the state, the company's connections to North Carolina are enough for the court to have jurisdiction....

