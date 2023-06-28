'Shocking' Merger Filing Overhaul Could Increase Costs 10x

By Bryan Koenig (June 28, 2023, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Proposed new requirements for merging parties to provide U.S. antitrust enforcers with detailed analysis of their deals' potential impacts on competition and labor, among a host of other changes, could dramatically increase the costs and burdens of initial transaction filings for companies and enforcers alike, attorneys told Law360....

