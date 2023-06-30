Ex-CEO's Bid For FDIC Ruling Redo Must Wait For 5th Circ.

By Sydney Price (June 30, 2023, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge said he would table a former bank executive's bid for a more expansive injunction against a Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. enforcement action, deferring to pending Fifth Circuit appeals that revolve around the constitutionality of the agency and its use of in-house courts....

