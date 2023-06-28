BlockFi Customers Want Crypto Lender Liquidated

By Jessica Corso (June 28, 2023, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Dissatisfied customers of crypto firm BlockFi Inc. are calling on a bankruptcy judge to place the organization into Chapter 7 liquidation, arguing that company leaders know they have reached a dead end but refuse to "give up the ghost" because they fear litigation over the company's FTX exposure....

