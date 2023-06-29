Judge Keeps Intact Most Of Patent Suit Against Walmart

By Andrew Karpan (June 29, 2023, 6:49 PM EDT) -- Walmart has failed to persuade a federal judge in Texas to throw out allegations that the retail chain infringes on a patent covering a type of system for processing online transactions, with the judge deciding that it was too soon for his court to accept "Walmart's proffered construction [as] the only plausible reading" of the patent....

