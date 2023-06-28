Judge Keeps Challenge To Conn. Captive Meetings Ban Alive

By Aaron Keller (June 28, 2023, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A federal judge on Wednesday denied the state of Connecticut's motion to dismiss a business-led challenge to a state law that bans employers from punishing employees who refuse to attend meetings with political and anti-union messages, saying one of the groups that pressed the case adequately asserted organizational standing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS