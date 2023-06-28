Retired NY Judge To Oversee FTX-Voyager Ch. 11 Mediation

By Vince Sullivan (June 28, 2023, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A retired New York bankruptcy judge will oversee mediation proceedings involving bankrupt cryptocurrency players FTX Trading Ltd. and Voyager Digital Holdings Inc. after a Delaware bankruptcy judge approved the mediation procedures agreed to by the parties....

