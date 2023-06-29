Burford, Sysco Agree To Drop Litigation Funding Suits

By Hailey Konnath (June 28, 2023, 11:48 PM EDT) -- Sysco Corp. and litigation funder Burford Capital have both agreed to voluntarily dismiss their respective suits against each other in a heated dispute in which Sysco claimed Burford blocked the food distributor from settling price-fixing claims against chicken suppliers, according to a pair of notices filed on Wednesday....

