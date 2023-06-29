5th Circ. Scraps USPS' Win In Worker's Disability Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (June 29, 2023, 2:34 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit reversed a win for the USPS in a disability bias suit brought by an employee who said the agency denied her request for morning remote work to manage her peripheral neuropathy, ruling that a jury could find that the refusal was unlawful....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS