Top EU Court Urged To OK Fingerprint Collection For ID Cards

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (June 29, 2023, 3:18 PM BST) -- An adviser to the European Union's highest court wrote on Thursday that there is no legal problem with mandatory collection of fingerprints from European residents, saying the rule supports free movement and does not unnecessarily impinge on the other rights and freedoms of citizens....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS