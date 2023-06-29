Bans On Trans Youths' Health Care Get Blocked In Tenn., Ky.

By Kellie Mejdrich (June 29, 2023, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Federal judges in Kentucky and Tennessee temporarily blocked enforcement of state laws prohibiting gender-affirming care for transgender youth, finding the states couldn't regulate access to medical procedures in a way that infringed on rights conferred by the U.S. Constitution....

