Eli Lilly To Buy Mass. Biopharmaceutical Biz For Up To $300M

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (June 29, 2023, 2:13 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co. on Thursday announced it has agreed to buy Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company Sigilon Therapeutics Inc. in a deal that could be worth upward of $300 million and was built by Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP and Ropes & Gray LLP....

