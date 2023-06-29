Harvard Ruling Ignores That 'Race Matters,' Court Liberals Say

By Brian Dowling (June 29, 2023, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson on Thursday rued the court's "impotence" to confront the enduring effects of race in American society, attacking the majority's ruling that struck down affirmative action in higher education as a flawed, two-dimensional take from conservative justices that betrays precedent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS