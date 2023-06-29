NCAA Unveils New Guidelines For Sports Betting Penalties

By Elaine Briseño (June 29, 2023, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The NCAA has adopted more nuanced guidelines on how to punish Division 1 student-athletes for violating the organization's sports betting policies, with the harshest penalties reserved for athletes who tamper with their own games or wager on the sport in which they compete, according to a statement....

