NC Judge Says $3.4M Verdict Against Ex-CEO Will Stand

By Hayley Fowler (June 29, 2023, 3:16 PM EDT) -- A judge in North Carolina's business court won't wipe out a more than $3.4 million unfavorable verdict against the former CEO of a high-speed knitting machine maker accused of self-dealing, but the judge did agree to drop a single claim for unfair trade practices that he said didn't belong in the case....

