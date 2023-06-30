High Court Makes It Harder To Stop Foreign Counterfeit Goods

By Ryan Davis (June 29, 2023, 10:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision Thursday that federal trademark law cannot be applied to foreign conduct creates new hurdles for American brand owners seeking to curtail infringement and counterfeiting and leaves many open questions for lower courts to address, attorneys say....

