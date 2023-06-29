UK Watchdog Can't Delay July Microsoft-Activision Appeal

By Bryan Koenig (June 29, 2023, 5:43 PM EDT) -- A U.K. antitrust enforcer's block on Microsoft Corp.'s planned $68.7 billion takeover of Activision Blizzard Inc. remains on track for a late July appeal after the country's Competition Appeal Tribunal on Thursday roundly rejected an "indefensibly late" bid to push the multiday hearing back to early October....

