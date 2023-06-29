Conn. LLCs Allege Improper Denial Of Cannabis Licenses

By Aaron Keller (June 29, 2023, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Two Connecticut LLCs have appealed a Social Equity Council decision to retroactively apply limits to the number of cannabis licenses individual companies can hold, even though the original version of Connecticut's recreational cannabis law doesn't contain limits and the amended version doesn't apply retroactively, according to an administrative appeal....

