SF Fed Sued Over Denial Of Fintech's Master Account Bid

By Jon Hill (June 29, 2023, 8:57 PM EDT) -- PayServices Bank, a fintech focused on trade finance, has become the latest nontraditional banking startup to sue for access to the U.S. payments system, filing a lawsuit that accuses the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco of unlawfully refusing to grant it a so-called master account....

