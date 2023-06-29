Tennessee Accuses 3M, DuPont Of PFAS Foam Contamination

By Peter McGuire (June 29, 2023, 6:20 PM EDT) -- Tennessee's attorney general on Thursday accused 3M and other chemical companies of polluting the state's environment with forever chemicals in firefighting foam, joining dozens of U.S. states and cities suing manufacturers in cases that have ended in multi-billion dollar settlements....

