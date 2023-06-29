Doctor Likely Fired For Poor Bedside Manner, 10th Circ. Rules

By Daniel Ducassi (June 29, 2023, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A Tenth Circuit panel concluded Thursday that a Colorado hospital probably fired a doctor for her allegedly unprofessional conduct rather than discrimination, noting an incident in which she told a patient the pain of inserting a catheter was his own fault and called him an "asshole" just outside his room....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS