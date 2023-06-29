Pet Chain Gets Ch. 11 Plan OK'd With Warning On Releases

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 29, 2023, 7:32 PM EDT) -- Multichain pet care business Independent Pet Partners Holdings LLC got bankruptcy court approval Thursday for its Chapter 11 plan of liquidation, along with a warning from a Delaware bankruptcy court judge that "creative lawyering" about third-party releases was beginning to reach its limits....

