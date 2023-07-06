Real Estate Authority Recap: Short-Term Rental Laws

By Law360 Real Estate Authority staff (July 6, 2023, 1:13 PM EDT) -- The popularity of Vrbo and Airbnb has given rise to questions about taxation, zoning and absentee homeowners, among other topics. In the absence of any federal legislation or regulation regarding short-term rentals, the courts frequently have been used to find balance between property rights and community law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS