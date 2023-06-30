Texas Fuel Supply Co. Accused Of $2M In Fuel Thefts

By Tom Lotshaw (June 30, 2023, 1:29 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based national fuel supplier claims a Texas company and its principals orchestrated a fraud to steal more than $2 million of fuel products from one of its supply terminals in Houston, according to a Texas state court petition....

