GOP Leaders Want DOJ, IRS Interviews In Hunter Biden Probe

By Theresa Schliep (June 29, 2023, 6:02 PM EDT) -- House Republicans who are investigating allegations of political interference in the tax investigation of Hunter Biden requested interviews Thursday from various U.S. Department of Justice, IRS and Secret Service employees, including the Trump-appointed U.S. attorney leading the probe into the president's son....

