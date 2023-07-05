What 6th Circ. Ruling May Portend For PFAS Coverage Cases

By Michael Levine, Lorelie Masters and Charlotte Leszinske (July 5, 2023, 3:05 PM EDT) -- On June 13, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit rejected an insurer's attempt to avoid coverage for multiple PFAS-related underlying lawsuits, finding that the federal trial court below properly had declined to exercise subject-matter jurisdiction over the dispute....

