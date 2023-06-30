Dem Sens. Press Becerra On Migrant Child Labor Warnings

By Britain Eakin (June 30, 2023, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Top Senate Democrats have asked the Department of Health and Human Services secretary for information to shed light on reports the agency failed to heed warnings that some unaccompanied children were being subjected to labor exploitation after getting released to sponsors....

