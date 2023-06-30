DOJ Says LA County Discriminated Against Disabled Voters

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 29, 2023, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The County of Los Angeles discriminated against people with disabilities who were trying to vote during recent elections in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the U.S. Attorney's Office alleged Thursday in a lawsuit filed in California federal court....

